Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Up 3%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.95. The company has a market cap of £363.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

