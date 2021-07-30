Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 521,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 20,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.83.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

