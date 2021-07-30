Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 18th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

