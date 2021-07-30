Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hercules Capital worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.