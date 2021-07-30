Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,071 shares of company stock worth $232,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

