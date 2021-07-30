Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

Hess stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.15. 41,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

