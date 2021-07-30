Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $47.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HXL traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $54.31. 16,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,882. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

