HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HF Foods Group by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $5.33 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.61 and a beta of 1.51.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $159.38 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

