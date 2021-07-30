Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

NYSE:HRC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.46. 1,243,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

