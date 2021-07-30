Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.67. 1,313,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,741. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $94,324,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.