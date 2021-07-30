Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

HLT traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.02. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

