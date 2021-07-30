HM Payson & Co. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.