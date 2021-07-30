HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

