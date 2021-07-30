HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,235 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

