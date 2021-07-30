HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $384,927,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -331.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.