HNP Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

