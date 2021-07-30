Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HCHDF stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.