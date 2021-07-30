Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 83,400 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 3,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,709. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

