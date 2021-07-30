Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

