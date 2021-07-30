Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,879 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,434. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

