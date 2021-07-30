Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,651 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

