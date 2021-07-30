Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.31. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

