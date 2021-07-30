Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.25. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

