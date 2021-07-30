Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $866.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,728. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

