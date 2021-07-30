Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $296.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

