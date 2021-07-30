Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.75. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,221. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.