Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Down 2.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 2,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 212,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The company has a market cap of $689.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $4,858,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

