HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,741. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $438.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.