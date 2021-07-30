Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

