Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

HRZN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

