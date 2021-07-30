Hoylecohen LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $442.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

