Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

