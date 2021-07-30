Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
