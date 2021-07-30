Hoylecohen LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

