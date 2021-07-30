Hoylecohen LLC Sells 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 184,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $621.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

