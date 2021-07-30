HRT Financial LP Buys 9,322 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,172,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.50.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

