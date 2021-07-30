HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 7,724 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $2,826,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

