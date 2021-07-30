HRT Financial LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.87% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Recycling Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG).

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.