HRT Financial LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)

Jul 30th, 2021

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.87% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Recycling Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

China Recycling Energy Profile

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

