HRT Financial LP Makes New $256,000 Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

AMBC opened at $14.59 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $674.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

