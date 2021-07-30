HRT Financial LP Takes $229,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

USPH opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

