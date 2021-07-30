H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.20.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

