Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group's brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company's busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. "

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,571. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -264.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

