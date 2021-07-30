HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $38.81. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 1,115 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.