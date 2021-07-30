HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $38.81. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 1,115 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.09.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
