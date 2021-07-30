ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.
IBN stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.