ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

IBN stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

