ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 77052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.