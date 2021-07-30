ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 77052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
