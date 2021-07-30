IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 35,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,331. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.