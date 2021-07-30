Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $73,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.71. 17,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,344. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.54 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.