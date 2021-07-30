Immunocore Holdings plc’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore’s (NASDAQ:IMCR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Immunocore had issued 9,935,896 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $258,333,296 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

IMCR stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82. Immunocore has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

