Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

