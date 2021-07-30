Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday.

Get Inchcape alerts:

OTCMKTS:INCPY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Inchcape has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.